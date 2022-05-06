A retired couple have donated over 100 cuddly toys they have won at seaside amusement arcades to their local hospice to help support families needing care.

Roy and Ann Pettitt, aged 75 and 76, won the cuddly toys from crane machines on seaside trips and holidays over the years - but are moving home and say they no longer have space for them.

Instead, the Peterborough couple are donating the toys to a new home where they can do some good.

“My wife and I have been playing the cranes at various seaside places over the years and have accumulated hundreds of soft toys,” said Mr Pettitt.

“As we are moving from our bungalow to a retirement flat we are not able to take them with us."

The cuddly toys won by Roy and Ann Pettitt,

The couple struck it lucky for over 40 years at amusements while holidaying or day tripping in a number of seaside and holiday resorts including Hunstanton in Norfolk, Tenby in Wales and Wicksteed Park in Northamptonshire.

Mr Pettitt said they did not have any favourites but looked out for cranes that appeared promising.

And the couple’s advice for anyone looking to win themselves a cuddly toy?

“The thing to look out for is the machine which has a few gaps in it, which means someone has actually won something," he said.

"If it looks like somebody has won from a machine then you might get something from it as well!”

Helen Kingston the Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough said: “It was an absolute delight to receive the fabulous furry donation of cuddly toys from Roy and Ann recently.

"You can’t fail to smile when you see the brightly coloured toys all lined up together.”