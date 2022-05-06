A delivery driver who hit and killed an elderly cyclist while using a fake licence has been jailed for 13 months.

Kenneth Turner, 89, died from multiple traumatic injuries after he was struck in Newmarket Road by Omar Camara-Taborda on 25 March 2020.

Police later found the 33-year-old driver was using a fake Portuguese driving licence and, after they checked with the DVLA, only had a provisional UK licence.

Officers also found he had lied to obtain insurance and had failed to disclose a previous motoring conviction and penalty points.

Camara-Taborda was finishing his shift and was about to join a roundabout at the Barnwell Road junction, but did not spot the cyclist.

Mr Turner, who was not wearing a helmet, was knocked from his bike. He was taken to hospital but died the following day.

The roundabout at the junction of Newmarket Road and Barnwell Road Credit: Google Maps

When police arrived, Camara-Taborda claimed he had left his driving licence at the delivery depot.

But the next day he showed officers at the attended Thorpe Wood inquiry office in Peterborough the fraudulent Portuguese licence.

Camara-Taborda, of Percival Street, Peterborough, stood trial at Peterborough Crown Court where he was found guilty of causing death by careless driving.

He later also admitted further charges of possessing a false identity document with intent and fraud.

He was jailed for one year and one month and banned from driving for two-and-a-half years, with the requirement to take an extended retest. His fake licence was forfeited and destroyed.

Det Sgt Mark Dollard, of the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “It’s incredibly sad when we have to attend incidents where drivers have made a mistake resulting in tragedy.

“It is vital that people drive in a safe, considerate way to prevent awful instances like this in future."