Three men have been arrested after police investigating a burglary were led to a haul of explosives.

Residents in Wilburton in Cambridgeshire were shocked to see police and a bomb disposal unit outside a housing development on Thursday.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police cordoned off six newbuilds on Stretham Road, and were spotted searching the scene.

They were following up reports of a burglary at one of the unoccupied premises at around 7.40pm on Wednesday.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and a 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Police searched the house and called the bomb squad. Credit: BPM Media/Cambridge News

As part of the burglary investigation police went to a property on High Street, Haddenham, and found what were described as "suspected firearms devices".

Officers were unable to clarify the nature of the devices. Bomb disposal experts were called in as a precaution and the building was made safe.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a harmful explosive substance.

All three suspects are being held at Huntingdon Police Station as officers continue their investigations.

The area was cordoned off as police searched. Credit: BPM Media/Cambridge News

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "Police are investigating a burglary at a new-build unoccupied premises in Stretham Road, Wilburton, at about 7.40pm on 4 May.

"A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and a 53-year-old man from Wilburton has been arrested on suspicion of assault, both in connection with the incident, and are both are currently in custody at Huntingdon Police Station.

“Inquiries into the burglary resulted in officers searching a premises in High Street, Haddenham, where suspected firearms devices were discovered.

"A 54-year-old man from Wilburton was arrested for possession of explosive substance likely to cause harm and has also been taken to Huntingdon Police Station.”