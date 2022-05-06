A man who admitted the attempted murder of a child in Brentwood has been jailed for 23 years.

Last July Zach Hughes, 27, from Romford, was driving to Brentwood with his victims.

As the car was being parked in the Brook Street area of the town, Hughes went to the rear of the car, reached inside and attacked the young child and a woman.

They were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital.

Hughes was arrested the following day and charged with attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Brian Palombella of Essex Police’s Crime and Public Protection, said: “This has been an extremely sensitive and distressing case not only for the lead investigating officer - DC Emily Hulme - and my teams, but also those who attended the incident.

“I would like to offer my sincere thanks to the first responders and members of the public whose actions were vital in what were clearly very traumatizing circumstances, and the sentencing today clearly reflects that impact.”