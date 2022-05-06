A third man has denied robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta Todd.

Ali Sesay, 27, pleaded not guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to robbing Cavendish of a watch, phone and safe, and also denied robbing the athlete's wife of a watch, phone and suitcase.

It comes after Romario Henry, 31, and 28-year-old Oludewa Okorosobo denied two counts of robbery at a hearing earlier this week.

All three defendants face a trial from 3 October, which is expected to last two weeks.

Mark Cavendish with his wife Peta and daughter Frey. Credit: PA

Cavendish and his wife were threatened at their home in the Ongar area of Essex at about 2.35am on 27 November last year.

Essex Police said no-one sustained serious injuries, but Cavendish said in a statement that his family were "extremely distressed" and "feared for their lives".

The force said a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches were stolen.

Henry, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London; Okorosobo, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London; and Sesay, of Holding Street, Rainham, east London, have all been remanded in custody.

Sesay's barrister said at a hearing on Friday that an application to dismiss the charges would not be pursued.