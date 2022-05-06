Three more people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a man in Peterborough.

Mihai Dobre, was gunned down in his car in Peterborough last month. A post-mortem examination concluded he died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The attack took place just after midnight on 13 April. Witnesses describe hearing a gunshot in Crabtree, Paston and calling the police.

Mr Dobre, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, was taken to hospital, but died later that day.

On Thursday a man in his 20s from Peterborough was arrested, while a man and a woman, both in their 30s and from Peterborough, were arrested in Paston.

All three were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and have been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on 1 June.

Lewis Hutchinson, 29, of Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, was arrested in Skegness on 14 April, and has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to cause an indictable offence.

He has been remanded in prison until a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on 26 May.