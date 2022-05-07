Dozens of fire crews from across Norfolk have been tackling a large blaze near King's Lynn.

The fire broke out in a field in Main Road in Clenchwarton, just after 4.30pm on Friday 5 May.

Crews from Terrington, Kings Lynn, Wisbeach, Swaffham and Holt were just some of those who spent 14 hours battling the blaze.

Residents living in the town and surrounding villages were advised to keep their windows shut as crews worked throughout the night before the fire was eventually extinguished.

Police crews were called as nearby roads were closed as a safety measure.