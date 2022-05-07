Play Brightcove video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Hannah Pettifer

Essex residents have been voicing their concerns about a proposed new overhead electricity line, planned to run all the way from Norwich, through Suffolk and into Tilbury.

The line is the longest route ever consulted on since the 1960s.

Campaigners have called it a blight on the landscape, but the National Grid argue it's essential for the country to meet its green targets

At a public consultation held by National Grid in West Bergholt there was no shortage of people wanting to look at the proposals for the East Anglia GREEN project.

This National Grid consultation was held in the village of West Bergholt in Essex Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mark Putnam lives in Great Horksley, near Colchester.

His house lies directly next to where the proposed pylons are to be located.

He said: "We are now left in a position where we have a property which we may not be able to sell for a long time because this is going to be an ongoing thing.

"It will devalue our property massively, which will potentially result in us being in negative equity unable to sell the property.

"So we're very concerned, it's taken a big toll on us as it has on numerous other families along this 180km stretch."

The current network holds around 6 gigawatts of energy.

But by 2030 the amount of renewable and low carbon energy connecting to the system will increase to around 19 gigawatts.

As an area of outstanding natural beauty, there are proposals for underground cables in Dedham. Credit: ITV News Anglia

National Grid says the current power lines won't be able to hold this amount so it is planning to build a new 400,000 volt electricity line.

It says it believes its plans have the right combination of overhead and underground lines as the company's Liam Walker told ITV News Anglia.

"So we have a national policy statement set by Government that gives us a starting point and in most cases overhead lines are deemed an appropriate solution so it balances up cost, environmental factors.

"However we do have areas of outstanding natural beauty or protected areas where we route to underground so the Dedham Vale is our starting point for under grounding and the feedback that we get for the remainder of the route will help shape the plans as we consult next year."

Another round of consultations will start next year, after which final plans for the network will be submitted in 2024.