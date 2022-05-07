A car-obsessed schoolboy has been treated to the day of his dreams, all thanks to the help of a local community group.

Nine year old Tommy Blackburn, from Heybridge in Essex, has long dreamt of a ride in a Lamborghini.

Knowing he's car obsessed, his mum Marie, tried all she could to make his dreams come true- but kept coming up against the same obstacle - her son doesn't meet the height requirements of any track or experience days.

For Tommy was born with Pseudoachondroplasia, which is a type of dwarfism.

Tommy even got taken for a spin in his favourite car- a Lamborghini Credit: ITV News Anglia

"We had tried to get Tommy experience days, red letter days and nowhere, even the children's ones you had to be of a certain height, so there was no chance he was ever going to be able to fulfill his dream, so I thought, I know the man!

"He lives eats sleeps, breathes the cars, he absolutely loves them, really does. We get hounded every weekend, mum can we go to the Lambo garage?"

Tommy and his mum Marie Credit: ITV News Anglia

Marie turned to Peter Dutch, from Colchester's Anti-Loo Roll Brigade, who was happy to help, asking a local car dealer if they would give Tommy the VIP treatment.

"We love a bit of positivity and we need good stuff at the moment so, we are more than happy to raise a few smile and spread a bit of joy, so it is a good job!"

According to Tommy the afternoon was crazy and awesome! Credit: ITV News Anglia

Thanks to their generosity Tommy spent the afternoon sitting in the drivers seat of three super cars- including a Porsche and a Lamborghini- even getting a ride.

So just what did Tommy make of the day?

"Awesome!'

'It is totally awesome."