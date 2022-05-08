Play Brightcove video

Margaret Saner, CEO, Cambridge City Foodbank

A food bank in Cambridgeshire is warning that it is seeing unprecedented levels of demand for its fuel support scheme.

Cambridge City Foodbank has revealed that since the launch of its Fuel Scheme in 2020, the charity has helped over 870 people to pay their energy bills.

In the three months from January-March 2022, demand for the scheme has doubled since the same period in 2021.

Through the scheme, the charity provides gas and electricity top-up vouchers to people facing financial crisis. It works in a similar way to their food provision; by working with agencies across the city which are able to refer people in need.

The charity has helped over 870 people to pay their energy bills, with nearly 70% of these people being supported in the last 12 months. Credit: ITV News Anglia

But it is operated by volunteers and is funded almost entirely by generous donations from the public. As the cost of living continues to rise the foodbank is asking for the public’s support to ensure the continuation of the scheme, during a time of extremely high demand.

Margaret Saner, CEO, Cambridge City Foodbank said:

“It is an extremely difficult time for many people in our city, with those who never thought they would need to use a Foodbank struggling to make ends meet. While our Foodbank centres are able to provide people with three days’ worth of emergency food, how are they meant to cook the food if they cannot pay for gas and electricity? So, the Fuel Scheme complements our Foodbank offering and ensures people facing food poverty are fully supported.

“An increasing number of individuals and families across Cambridgeshire are feeling the pinch, but any support the community can provide – no matter how big or small – will go a long way in helping people who desperately need it.”