The Cambridge Junction is to receive a huge financial boost in the form of a grant for £461,678 from Arts Council England.

It is a share of the council's Capital Investment Programme of £22.7m which is to be divided up between 66 organisations around the country.

The Junction's share of the money will be spent on upgrading the venue's audio-visual equipment and improving accessibility.

The Capital Investment Programme aims to help organisations transform their buildings and equipment so they can operate safely in a post-pandemic world.

The idea is also to help venues reduce their environmental impact.

Matt Burman, Artistic Director, Cambridge Junction said “We’re delighted and incredibly grateful to Arts Council England for this significant award.

"It is a fantastic sign of how valued our programmes are to the city, county and region, that Arts Council England is making this major investment in us at this time."