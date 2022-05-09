A man who brutally attacked his wife with a dumbbell and poured bleach over her has been jailed for more than a decade.

Michael Tomlinson, 57, attacked her at their home near Peterborough in June 2020 following an argument.

Tomlinson had tried to stop the woman from going to the bank and, as she attempted to leave the house, he attacked her.

He struck her around the head with a 2.5kg exercise weight and when she fell to the ground he continued to hit her and throw bleach over her.

The attack was only stopped when the couple's children intervened and called emergency services.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was treated for a fractured eye socket and burns from the bleach.

Police said Tomlinson's mental health had deteriorated during the coronavirus pandemic and the victim had been caring for him at home with the help of others.

Tomlinson, of Stibbington in Cambridgeshire, stood trial at Peterborough Crown Court in February 2021, where he was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and using a corrosive substance with intent to burn.

Threats to kill

He also admitted sending threatening letters to his wife and another family member while awaiting sentencing, in April 2021.

In one letter, he encouraged a family member to kill his wife or cause damage to her house, and said he blamed her for him being in prison.

Tomlinson refused to be interviewed about the letters but pleaded guilty to two counts of threats to kill and two counts of threatening to damage or destroy property in March 2022, and was sentenced for all the offences last week.

He was sentenced to 10 years and three months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court and was given an indefinite restraining order preventing him from contacting his victim.

Det Con Louise Trippett, who investigated, said: "This was an horrific case where a woman was brutally attacked outside her own home.

"No one should be made to feel scared or intimidated for going about their daily business and although it is clear Tomlinson's health had suffered at the time, there is no excuse for such violent actions.

“The letters he sent were abhorrent and no doubt left his wife feeling threatened.

"I hope Tomlinson now reflects on his behaviour and the victim can feel some measure of comfort and closure."