A body part discovered on a beach has been identified by police, who are now appealing for help to find out how the man died.

Detectives said that a fisherman found the body part on a beach near Wellington Pier near Great Yarmouth in the early hours of Wednesday.

The remains were taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston where a post-mortem examination and DNA testing were carried out.

Norfolk Police have provisionally identified the part as belonging to Colin Wood, 53. His family have been informed, said the force.

An investigation is now under way to find out how he died, with police describing his death as "unexplained".

Det Ch Insp Holly Evans, who is leading the inquiry, said: “We are keen to understand how Mr Wood came to be in the water and would like to hear from anyone who may have known him or has information which could help with our enquiries.

“We know that Mr Wood lived in the Great Yarmouth area.

"He’d had limited contact with friends and family in recent months and as a result we’ve released a photograph of Mr Wood in the hope it could help jog someone’s memory if they’d seen him.”