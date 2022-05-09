A man has been arrested after a motorcyclist died in a five-vehicle crash.

It happened on A120 near Harwich in Essex shortly after 11pm on Friday, and involved two HGVs, two cars and a motorcycle.

The rider, a man in his 50s from Dovercourt in the county, died at the scene.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs and attempting to pervert the course of justice

The road was closed in both directions throughout the night while police carried out investigations and reopened shortly before 8am on Saturday.

Essex Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash, which happened between Ramsey and Parkeston, or anyone with dashcam footage.