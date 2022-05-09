A man has been arrested for trying to throw tennis balls filled with drugs over a prison wall, said police.

The man was seen throwing the balls into HMP Highpoint in Suffolk on Friday, the Norfolk and Suffolk police dog unit said on Twitter.

One of the balls was retrieved by a police dog named Harry and found to contain suspected controlled drugs.

Other balls were recovered by a prison dog inside the prison near Haverhill.

The man fled but was found hiding and arrested, said police.

They wrote: "Male suspected of throwing items over the wall. Male runs from officers, located hiding & arrested."