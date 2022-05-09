Detectives are searching a park in Norfolk after a woman was raped overnight.

The attack happened in Castle Park in Thetford between 11pm on Sunday and 1am on Monday morning.

A woman in her 30s was reportedly raped by an unknown man, said Norfolk Police.

A police cordon has been set up at the scene as they carry out investigations.

Det Insp Rich Weller said: "We are in the early stages of our inquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Castle Park area of Thetford during the times stated, as they may be able to help with our investigation.

"Officers local to the area have increased their patrols and engagement with the community and are continuing to support the victim.”