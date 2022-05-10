A care home in Essex is celebrating its oldest resident this week, as she celebrates her 107th birthday.

Mille Hopkins, from Walton-on-the-Naze, will celebrate her birthday on Thursday at Blenheim House Care Home.

She was not able to have a party for her 105th or 106th birthdays because of the pandemic so staff were determined to make the next one special.

They have asked people to send her birthday cards and good wishes for Thursday.

When asked how she felt about to turn 107 Millie replied: "I don't worry about my age!"

When asked how she would be spending her birthday, Millie said: "So long as I keep well, I don't mind what I do!"

She added that she intended to stay at home and enjoy herself with the staff at the Blenheim House Care Home where all the residents would be welcome to join her.

"Everybody is friendly and lovely here," she added.

Ruth Pulham and Millie Hopkins looking through birthday cards at the Blenheim House Care Home Credit: ITV News Anglia

One of the carers, Ruth Pulhan, described Millie as a "treasure" with a love for life.

Ms Pulham said Mille was still very active around the care home and that she loved knitting and recently tried a go at netball.

There were lots of plans being made for Thursday, with some entertainers set to come in along with local school children to sing for Millie.