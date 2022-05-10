A farmer has been disqualified for driving a tractor trailer four times the legal weight limit on a road in Northamptonshire.

Edward Greenaway, 22, was caught by Northamptonshire Police last October transporting a large JCB digger on the back of a faulty trailer.

The digger, trailer and tractor had a combined weight of 33 tonnes - 25.5 tonnes over the 7.5 tonnes limit for the road in the village of Crick - when inspected at a weighbridge by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

As well as being over the weight limit, there were a further 10 defects to the trailer, including no rear lights, an insecure load, and illegal tyres.

Out of the trailer’s 12 tyres, one was worn through to the cords, two were deflated, and seven had little or no tread.

The JCB bucket had not been secured to the trailer bed. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

Greenaway pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 22 April to driving a New Holland tractor dangerously.

He received a 12-month disqualification with a requirement to pass an extended test and he was ordered to pay £523 in fines and costs.

PC Mo Allsopp-Clarke said: “To hold a driving licence is a privilege and a responsibility, so it is disappointing that Greenaway was not only willing to jeopardise his own livelihood, but more importantly, willing to put the safety of others at risk.

“We would urge anyone working in the farming community to ensure they check and maintain all vehicles and machinery to make sure they remain in a roadworthy condition before using the roads.”