The family of Corrie McKeague's is to work with the RAF on a memorial for the airman who vanished on a night out six years ago.

Mr McKeague, an RAF gunner from Dunfermline, Fife, was based at RAF Honington in Suffolk, when he disappeared in Bury St Edmunds in September 2016.An inquest earlier this year found the 23-year-old died after he went into a bin which was tipped into a waste lorry.

His mother, Nicola Urquhart has said that she was traveling to Suffolk this week to arrange the details of the memorial with staff at RAF Honington.

In a post on Facebook, Ms Urquhart said: "This will take place at RAF Honington in the next few months and it will be an open to any one that would like to attend that has showed me, my sons and our family so much support over the last five-and-a-half years.

"I will let you know once I have confirmed the details."

Corrie McKeague was originally from Fife in Scotland and joined the RAF when he was 19.

A spokesperson for RAF Honington said: "The thoughts of all of us at RAF Honington remain with Corrie's family, friends and colleagues. "We are working closely with Mrs Urquhart and the details of a memorial for Corrie will be confirmed in due course."

In March this year, a jury recorded Mr McKeague's cause of death as "compression asphyxia in association with multiple injuries".

They also found five contributing factors in his death: excessive alcohol consumption; climbing into an industrial bin; an ineffective search of the bin by the waste lorry driver; ineffective locks on the bin and poor visibility through a clear window on the bin lorry.

Suffolk’s senior coroner Nigel Parsley described Corrie as a “charming, compassionate” young man “living life to the full”.