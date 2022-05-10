A tortoise, two dogs and six birds were rescued from a house fire in Bedfordshire.

The "small, smouldering" fire broke out in a home in Houghton Regis on Monday afternoon, in an enclosure belonging to a tortoise named George.

A neighbour heard an alarm in the house and called 999.

When firefighters arrived they discovered the animals inside, who were safely rescued.

Writing on Twitter, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service wrote: " Smoke alarms can and do save lives (no matter how furry) so if you haven't already, get one!"

They added: "Remember, your smoke alarms aren't just for you, they are for your family and pets too."

They later tweeted a picture of the crew with the rescued animals, including George the tortoise and the two dogs, Annie and Alice.