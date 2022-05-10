Two West Ham fans have appeared in court, accused of racially aggravated harassment while on a flight from Stansted Airport to a match in Europe.

Lee Carey, 56, and Jak Bruce, 31, are accused of directing chants towards a man in Orthodox Jewish dress on the flight from Stansted to Eindhoven in the Netherlands on 4 November 2021.

Essex Police said the pair were travelling to a game against Belgian side Genk.

Carey, of Romford, east London, and Bruce, of Dartford, Kent, were not asked to enter a plea during a brief hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court.

At an earlier hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court, both men indicated they would deny the public order offence.

The defendants, who are both on bail, appeared at Tuesday's hearing by video-link and each spoke only to confirm their identity.

The case has been adjourned until 17 May for the prosecution to consider whether it has jurisdiction.