Army bomb disposal experts were called in after suspected mortar bombs were dug up at a construction site in Suffolk.

An exclusion area was put in place following the discovery at the site on Dettingen Way in Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called at 7.30am after reports that "a number of suspected bombs" had been discovered.

The buildings in a 100m radius of the site were evacuated and a cordon put in place.

An army bomb disposal team was called to the site along with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

The team examined the items and decided they were safe to be taken away with no detonations needed at the site.

The cordon, which included part of the industrial estate and the public footpath at the Westley Road end, was later lifted.