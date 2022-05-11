A man armed with a machete attacked another man in a town centre - just yards from a giant sculpture erected to warn of the dangers of knife crime.

The two men were seen fighting in the centre of Northampton, where the 27ft-tall (9m) Knife Angel has been installed, made up of more than 100,000 blunted blades.

It has been travelling around the country to raise awareness of the consequences of violent crime, and since April has been in the grounds of the town's All Saints Church.

Northamptonshire Police said the fight happened in St Peter's Way at the junction with Mare Fair between 12.10pm and 12.30pm on Friday.

Two men were seen fighting in the street, one armed with a machete.

"The suspect with the machete was a black man, in his late 20s, about 5ft 9in, of a slim build with short black dreadlocks," said police.

"He had a small amount of facial hair and was wearing a light grey tracksuit, black trainers, a grey and black chequered bucket hat, and a blue rucksack with a white panel in the middle."

Officers want to speak to anyone who was in the area or who has any information.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fight and released under investigation pending further inquiries.

The Knife Angel, created by Alfie Bradley at the British Ironworks Centre at Oswestry in Shropshire, features messages from families of victims of knife crime engraved on the sculpture's wings.

It is made up of more than 100,000 knives and weapons, whose blades have been ground down to make them blunt, and have then been welded together.

The statue will be on display until 14 May, when it will be transported to Corby, with a brief stop in Wellingborough.