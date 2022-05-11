Skip to content

Porsche smashes through Boots pharmacy in Daventry, destroying storefront

The Porsche was driven into the front of the Boots store in Daventry Credit: Aperture Northampton

A Porsche sportscar smashed through the front of a Boots pharmacy, destroying metal security shutters, shelving and a ceiling.

The car was driven from the car park on Wimborne Place in Daventry, Northamptonshire, into the shop at about 7.55pm on Tuesday.

Northamptonshire Police and fire crews were called to the scene shortly after the crash.

The destroyed storefront at Boots on Wimborne Place, Daventry. Credit: Aperture Northampton

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "No one was injured thankfully and no offences were committed."

After the crash, the Porsche was removed from the shop and taken away on a recovery truck.

The Porsche was taken away after the crash. Credit: Aperture Northampton
