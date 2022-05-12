A High Court Judge is preparing to make a decision about the future of a 12-year-old boy who has brain damage.

Archie Battersbee, from Southend in Essex has not regained consciousness since he was found at home on April 7 with a ligature over his head.

Specialists treating him say life-support should be stopped, but his parents Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, have raised concerns about the doctors' proposals.

Hospital bosses have asked a judge based in the Family Division of the High Court to decide what moves are in Archie's best interests.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot is scheduled to consider the case at a private hearing in London on Thursday.

Miss Dance has said Archie, who is being cared for at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, might have been taking part in a "online challenge" when he was hurt.

She said she found him with a ligature over his head on April 7.

A campaign organisation called the Christian Legal Centre says it is supporting Archie's family.

"We are standing with Archie and his family every step of the way," said the centre's chief executive, Andrea Williams.

"We want to give him every chance of life."