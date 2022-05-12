A monkey died but more than 40 other animals were saved after fire gutted a house.

Firefighters were able to rescue a menagerie including cats, dogs, guinea pigs, birds, a rabbit and a marmoset monkey from the blaze in Colchester on Wednesday.

The marmoset was taken for attention from a vet, but a second one died at the scene, said Essex Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews were called to Cavendish Avenue at about 12.30pm and found a fire that had started in a garage and spread to a bungalow next door.

Firefighters rescued some of the animals and others escaped when firefighters opened doors.

As well as tackling the fire, crews gave oxygen therapy to a cat and one of the marmosets.

Crews managed to extinguish the fire within an hour. Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service.

Station manager Syd Barrett said: "No-one was in the property when the fire started, but thankfully neighbours heard the smoke alarms and noticed the smoke.

"The fire was well-developed when crews arrived. Crew manager Jeremy Castle and his teams did a fantastic job, working extremely hard to get it under control so quickly and stop it from spreading.

"There were dogs, cats, birds, pigs, guinea pigs and a rabbit in the property and outside.

"Sadly, one marmoset died and I took another to a vets, but we're pleased the other animals are OK."

The occupants of the house arrived home as firefighters turn up, and a woman was treated by the ambulance service for breathing in smoke.

The fire had been extinguished by 1.23pm.

In investigation into the cause would be carried out, said the fire service.