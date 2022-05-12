A teenager has admitted killing two people in a road crash in which two other people were also injured.

Jordan White, 19, pleaded guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of 19-year-old Ellie Ogden-Hooper and Reece White, who was aged 23.

White, of Wallis Drive, Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire, also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to two other men who were in the black Vauxhall Corsa.

He was driving the 57-plate Corsa that crashed on Toddington Road, Tebworth at around 3.20pm on 18 January.

The car hit a tree before crossing the carriageway and stopping on a grass verge. No other vehicles were involved.

Ms Ogden-Hooper, also from Leighton Buzzard, was thrown from the Corsa, while Reece White remained in the car. Both died from multiple injuries.

After pleading guilty at Luton Crown Court, Jordan White was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 10 June.

In a tribute, Ms Ogden-Hooper's family said: “We are so grateful for the time we had with her.

“Words cannot express the sadness of not being able to spend just one more minute with her.”

Reece White’s family said: “We are devastated at the loss of Reece. He was a much-loved son, brother and grandson.

“He made an impression on everyone he met and leaves a hole in the family that will never be filled. He will be missed forever.”