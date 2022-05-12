Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray interview with the Dogfather, Graeme Hall

The star of Channel 5's Dog's Behaving Very Badly - the self-proclaimed Dogfather, Graeme Hall - has revealed his top tips to keep a pet dog under control.

The dog trainer from Northamptonshire believes he can help any dog, at any age with any problem.

His path to becoming a superstar dog whisperer began when he got two rottweilers while working at Weetabix in Northamptonshire and he began training them.

Mr Hall said: "It ended up becoming a little business and before you know it someone has phoned me up from the telly, and here we are now."

The key to having a good relationship with your dog, he told ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray, is all about the way you spoke to a dog.

He said: "They don't speak the language, but they get the sound so they can hear the difference between, 'oh good boy' and 'No!'"

Facial expression was also important with the latest evidence showing dogs read people's faces, he added.

