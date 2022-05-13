Play Brightcove video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura

To mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a 550-mile torch relay will travel across Suffolk - the county's biggest ever community event which has been three years in the making. The torch set off from Brandon in the far west of the county on Friday morning with its final stop at the Suffolk Show in Ipswich on Thursday 1 June.

The torch will be carried across the county on a rickshaw to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne. The first torch bearer was local councillor Samuel Skinner who is the leader of Brandon Town Council. He was joined the MP for West Suffolk and former health secretary, Matt Hancock: "This jubilee is something that everybody is going to remember for the rest of our lives.

"70th jubilees, platinum jubilee, don't come around by their nature and of course it's a moment true joy and bringing people together and also a moment to thank an absolute extraordinary person to the service that she's given for the whole of her very long life."

Cllr Samuel Skinner was the first Jubilee torch bearer and he was joined by West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock Credit: ITV News Anglia

The event will bring people from 250 towns and villages together. Taking turns carrying the torch, on board the rickshaw will be nominated community torch bearers, including children, teenagers, long-time residents, and charity volunteers, all chosen for what they have done for their respective communities. Lady Clare Euston is the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, the Queen's representative in the county.

"We really know how to party in Suffolk. It is going to be fantastic.

"We are the most eastern county, so the first beacon will be lit at Lowestoft in the national chain of beacons.

"There is so much cheerful about and I know the Queen really wants everyone to enjoy themselves."

The Jubilee Torch relay will travel through 250 towns and villages in Suffolk Credit: ITV News Anglia

The final destination is at the Suffolk Show at Trinity Park in Ipswich, at around 4.30pm on 1 June.

There it will be greeted by a huge pageant of more than 450 young people, NHS and emergency service workers, and the military. The Red Devil Parachutists, marching bands and an RAF flypast will add to the occasion.

The torch itself is designed to be environmentally friendly using the latest high-tech design and production methods, including 3D printing with ultra- lightweight carbon fibre. The light source comes from a rechargeable lamp which is charged with renewable energy.