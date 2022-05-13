A 63-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man died with serious head wounds in Norwich.

Mark Franklin, 58, was found dead at a house in Appleyard Crescent in the Mile Cross area of the city on 29 April as police investigated reports of a sudden death.

Norfolk Police said a man aged in his 60s, who was arrested in connection with the incident, was later released on police bail. He was re-arrested on Wednesday 11 May.

Stephen Grimwood, 63 and of Shipfield in Norwich, has been charged with murder in connection with the incident and was due to appear before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday.