Police are investigating the "unexplained" death of a woman in her 50s whose body was found in a canal in Hertfordshire.

The woman was discovered by a member of the public in the Grand Union Canal in Kings Langley near Watford on Wednesday afternoon, close to Hempstead Road and Hunton Bridge.

Emergency services attended and woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said her next of kin had been informed and the death was being treated as unexplained.

Hertfordshire Police said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the woman by the canal between 11am and 12.35pm on Wednesday 11 May."

The woman is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, of medium build, with shoulder length brown hair and was wearing a red T-shirt, a dark-coloured, possibly black, hoody, dark jeans and black trainers with a white sole.