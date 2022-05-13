Skip to content

Police appeal as woman's body found in Grand Union Canal in Kings Langley in Hertfordshire

A woman's body was found in the Grand Union Canal at Kings Langley near Watford Credit: Google Street View

Police are investigating the "unexplained" death of a woman in her 50s whose body was found in a canal in Hertfordshire.

The woman was discovered by a member of the public in the Grand Union Canal in Kings Langley near Watford on Wednesday afternoon, close to Hempstead Road and Hunton Bridge.

Emergency services attended and woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said her next of kin had been informed and the death was being treated as unexplained.

Mum's anger at failings which led to son's death after sister disappeared
Three Paras get bravery awards for dealing with Kabul Airport bombing

Hertfordshire Police said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the woman by the canal between 11am and 12.35pm on Wednesday 11 May."

The woman is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, of medium build, with shoulder length brown hair and was wearing a red T-shirt, a dark-coloured, possibly black, hoody, dark jeans and black trainers with a white sole.