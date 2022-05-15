Child dies after incident at David Lloyd health club in Luton

A young girl has died after being injured at a David Lloyd health club.

The child was taken to a hospital after the incident in Luton, Bedfordshire on Thursday evening but later died in hospital.

The health club is currently closed while investigations are ongoing.

Investigations are underway and the health club has been temporarily closed. Credit: Google Maps

In a statement, David Lloyd Leisure said: “It is with deep regret that a young child was injured in an incident outside the Clubroom of our Luton club on Thursday and later died in hospital.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family at this time.

"The club is closed, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities while they investigate.”

It is understood that police, the Health and Safety Executive and Luton Borough Council are investigating the death.

