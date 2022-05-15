A man has died after a crash involving a Bugatti sports car and an ambulance on an emergency call.

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway of the A6 in Bedfordshire at around 6.30pm on Saturday (14 May).

The victim - a man in his 50s - was pronounced dead at the scene, near Barton Road junction. Police later confirmed he was the driver of the car.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. He is yet to be formally identified.

Sergeant Tim Davies, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this time.

“I would urge anyone to contact us as soon as possible if you witnessed the collision or were driving along the A6 at that time and saw the incident, especially if you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle.”