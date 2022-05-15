Sam Ryder has said he "couldn't be happier" after he came second in the Eurovision Song Contest for the UK, with Ukraine winning the singing competition.

The Essex singer posted a message on his Instagram page this evening (15 May) thanking his fans for their support and expressing his love for the winners.

It was a joyous night for the British hopeful, who topped the national jury vote with 283 points, beating favourites Spain and Sweden.

He wrote: "Still up in Space, Man!Thank you all for blazing with love, positivity and kindness throughout this wild and euphoric experience.

"We completely felt your support and we so deeply appreciated it. Huge love to Kalush Orchestra for bringing it home for glorious Ukraine!!! COULDN’T BE HAPPIER RIGHT NOW AND I CAN’T WAIT TO HUG MY GRANDAD!!!"

More than eight million people in the UK tuned in to watch Sam Ryder finish second in the final last night (14 May).

The 32-year-old TikTok star won over the audience with his uplifting pop song Space Man, dazzling in a one-piece suit encrusted with beads and pearls.

Last year, 7.4 million people watched as UK hopeful James Newman scored zero points and came bottom of the leaderboard.

The competition, which was held in Turin, Italy, this year was won by Ukraine’s folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra with their song Stefania.

