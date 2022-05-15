A woman who died after being hit by a car while walking her three dogs in London has been named.

Olivia Riley, 41, from Suffolk had been walking her three golden retrievers in Chelsea, London at the time of the incident.

Officers and paramedics were called to the scene, where she was pronounced dead. Her three dogs also died as a result of their injuries.

The driver of the car - a 26-year-old man - has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken into custody, the Met said.

Officers are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

The Met's statement said: "Police were called to Cheyne Walk, SW3, at 06.21hrs on Saturday, 14 May, to reports of collision involving a car, a woman, and three dogs.

"Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS). A 41-year-old woman was found dead at the scene.

"All three dogs have also died as a result of injuries suffered in the collision.

"The women's next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

"The 26-year-old male driver of an Audi car, which had been involved in the collision, was found with minor injuries.

"He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken into custody."