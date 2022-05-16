A dog walker who was killed alongside her three golden retrievers in London has been described by her sister as "a ray of positivity which beamed wherever she went".

Olivia Riley, 41, from Suffolk, and her three dogs where hit by a car while walking in Chelsea on Saturday morning.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to the scene, where Ms Riley was pronounced dead. Her three dogs also died as a result of their injuries.

On Facebook her sister posted a tribute, writing: "Early [on Saturday] my sister Livi was doing what she loved: walking her three dogs, which as everyone knows were her pride and joy.

"Heartbreakingly, she was involved in a fatal accident in Chelsea and passed away at the scene.

"Livi was the brightest light in the lives of everyone who knew her, a ray of positivity which beamed wherever she went.

"It is hard to put into words how special, magical and loving she was.

"Her legacy lives on in the hearts of her adoring family and friends, whom she touched with her unfaltering spirit and kindness."

The Met Police said the driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was taken into police custody.

He has subsequently been released on bail to a date in June.

The Met's statement said: "Police were called to Cheyne Walk, SW3, at 6.21am on Saturday, 14 May, to reports of collision involving a car, a woman, and three dogs.

"Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS). A 41-year-old woman was found dead at the scene.

"All three dogs have also died as a result of injuries suffered in the collision.

"The women's next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

"The 26-year-old male driver of an Audi car, which had been involved in the collision, was found with minor injuries.

"He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken into custody."

Officers are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

