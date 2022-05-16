A man who was killed when his vintage Bugatti sports car was involved in a crash with an ambulance in Bedfordshire has been named locally as former racing driver Simon Diffey.

Classic car enthusiast Mr Diffey, who was in his 50s, died in a collision with paramedics on an emergency call on the A6 near the Barton Road junction at Barton-le-Clay on Saturday.

Motorsport fans have paid tribute to Mr Diffey on social media.

Organisers of The Goodwood Revival posted on Facebook: "Goodwood is sad to learn of the death of long time competitor and loyal friend Simon Diffey in a road traffic accident last weekend.

"Diffey was well known and liked by all at Goodwood from his fellow drivers to the teams and all of us who work here.

"His energy and enthusiasm for historic racing and the classic car world were unmatched and Diffey competed at Goodwood in everything from single seaters to soapbox racers."

The account posted a video Mr Diffey in "one of Goodwood's most memorable moments, bump starting a Maserati 250F mid-race", adding: "Our thoughts are with his family."

The Historic Sports Car Club posted: "We want to pay our respects to Formula Junior racer Simon Diffey, who tragically died in a road accident.

"Many, many tributes have already been paid to Simon who was one of the real characters in the paddock with such passion for the sport and zest for life.

"On behalf of everyone at the HSCC we send sincere condolences to all of Simon's many friends and his family at this desperately sad time. He will be greatly missed."

Sgt Tim Davies, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this time.

“I would urge anyone to contact us as soon as possible if you witnessed the collision or were driving along the A6 at that time and saw the incident, especially if you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle.”

