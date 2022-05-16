Two teenagers have been killed after a car with a 16-year-old boy behind the wheel crashed into a bridge.

A blue BMW was being driven along Crowland Road near Peterborough when it came off the road just before 1am on Saturday.

Two teenage boys, aged 13 and 17, who were passengers in the car were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where they died on Sunday.

A 16-year-old boy from Peterborough, who had been driving the BMW 320 towards Crowland, remains in hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries, said police.

He has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to it, to get in touch.

