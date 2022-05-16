Pupils at a primary school have been left "thrilled" after receiving a video message from pop star Ed Sheeran.

Pot Kiln Primary School has named one of its classes after the Suffolk singer songwriter - after selecting him as one of 12 inspirational figures.

And in a message to thank them for the honour, the Shape of You star urged them to "keep doing you".

He said: "I have seen all your stuff you have been doing and thank you so much for being so supportive to me and my music.

"I think you are all great and I hope you have a great rest of your week. Lots of love from me - and keep doing you."

Reposting the message on Twitter, the school in Great Cornard near Sudbury described it as an "incredibly special video".

"One of our inspirational people we have named our classes after is Ed Sheeran," they wrote.

"Sheeran Class have found out about why we have chosen Ed Sheeran as a class name - look at what Ed sent back to us! We are thrilled!"

Sheeran is well-known in his home county for being supportive of local causes, having previously donated his touring wardrobe to East Anglia's Children's Hospices shops, and bought supplies and gifts for other schools in the area.

Other classes at the school are named Rashford, after the England and Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford, who has campaigned for free school meals; Thunberg, after the teenage environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg; and Shackleton, after the Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton.