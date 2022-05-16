Ipswich Town's player of the season Wes Burns has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 27-year-old was a revelation in his first campaign at Portman Road after joining from Fleetwood Town last summer, scoring 12 goals and being named in the division's Team of the Season.

That form saw him named player of the season at Town by both the club's players and supporters.

Burns' new deal will run until the summer of 2025.

"I believe the club is only going one way, and I want to be a part of that," Burns said.

"A lot of people have played a part in my development this season and I am loving my football here. I love being a part of this dressing room and I am already excited about next season because I want to achieve things with the club."

Boss Kieran McKenna added: "He's had a really strong season and has proved to be a constant weapon for us. Since arriving at the club he has shown fantastic attitude and application, and I know he is eager to achieve things next year.

"It's vital that we secure the services of our strong players ahead of what will be a competitive division in League One next season."

