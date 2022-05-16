A great-grandfather whose death is being investigated as manslaughter "always had a smile on his face", said his family.

Alfred Bates - known as John - died after Essex Police were called to a disturbance in Spencers Croft in Harlow on 1 May.

In a statement, the family of the 73-year-old said: "Alfred 'John' Bates was a beloved husband to his wife of 52 years, a devoted father-of-two, a loving grandfather to his two grandchildren that he raised and his three great grandchildren.

“He was a well-known and loved member of the community who always had a smile on his face and always wanted to help in any way he could.

“He will be truly missed by his family, friends and all that knew him. He will be forever in our hearts and will never be forgotten.”

Another man was injured during the incident and was taken to hospital, said Essex Police.

Four people were arrested in connection with the incident and have all now been released on bail.

A 26-year-old man and a 16 year-old boy have been bailed until 19 May, and a 43-year-old man has been bailed until 27 May. All had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of drugs.

A 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion on manslaughter was also released on bail until 27 May.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information should contact them on 101.