Watch the 1.6-mile long line of dominoes topple through the city

A line of 7,000 giant domino blocks has been toppled through Norwich city centre to launch the 250th Norfolk and Norwich Festival.

Thousands of people watched as the 17lb (7.7kg) blocks fell through the city, helped by over 200 volunteers.

Called Dominoes by Station Opera house, they have been all over the world including Melbourne, Marseille, Helsinki, and now Norwich.

More than 7,000 blocks were used in the topple which finished at The Forum. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Artist Julian Maynard Smith, who also staged the work at London 2012, said it was about connecting and celebrating the city.

The topple started at Anglia Square and ended outside The Forum, where the blocks ran up a huge structure before toppling over the edge to complete the course.

The Norfolk and Norwich Festival runs until 29 May.

