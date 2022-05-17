Play Brightcove video

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has criticised the “disgraceful” behaviour of Huddersfield Town fans in the wake of their Championship play-off victory over his team.

The Terriers beat Jones’s men 1-0 in the second leg of their semi-final tie, going through 2-1 on aggregate.

There were chaotic scenes after the final whistle as fans stormed the pitch at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Jones saying he and his team were confronted.

“The fans were an absolute disgrace,” he said after the game. “The stewards - I don't know why they turned up.

“We won’t complain because football fans are like that - some are idiots. They didn't paint Huddersfield Town as a good club.

Jones said some fans had congratulated him, but claimed he had been "taunted and abused" by others, and questioned whether those who had abused him were true Huddersfield Town fans.

Thousands of fans poured on to the pitch to celebrate Huddersfield Town's victory. Credit: PA

“They had won the game - go and celebrate with the players, go and celebrate something wonderful. Instead they were more concerned with doing obscene gestures," he said.

Jones said he had seen men, women and children making the obscene gestures.

“If that was my wife I would be disgusted,” he added.

Jordan Rhodes’ late goal proved to be the difference on a night when there was little to separate the two teams.

Rhodes, a first-half substitute for Danny Ward, stole in at the far post in the 82nd minute to edge the Terriers closer to a Premier League return after a three-year absence.

It was tough on Luton, who were the better side for long periods on the night after being held 1-1 at Kenilworth Road in Friday’s first leg.

But Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls made several telling saves and Rhodes’ goal-poaching instincts proved the difference as the Yorkshire side booked their place in the Wembley final against Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United on 29 May.