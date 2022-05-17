The family of two teenage brothers who died when the car they were travelling in crashed have said they are "utterly devastated".

Luke Smith, aged 17, and his younger brother Lewis, 13, from Peterborough, were passengers in a blue BMW 320 when it left Crowland Road at about 12.50am on Saturday and collided with a bridge.

Emergency services went to the scene but the two boys died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge on Sunday.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy from Peterborough, remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

In a tribute, the Smith family said: “The loss of Luke and Lewis has utterly devastated the family.

"They were as close as brothers could be and were the most loving sons, brothers, cousins and good friends to many.

"Their life has been tragically cut short.

“They have left a huge hole in the family that will never be filled.

"As parents we are broken that we find ourselves writing this and will miss them both for the rest of our lives.”

Officers are urging anyone who saw the collision, saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to it, or anyone who has relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.