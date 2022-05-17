A child who died after being injured at a health club was a girl aged four years old, police have confirmed.

The girl was taken to a hospital after the incident at a David Lloyd health club in Luton on Thursday evening but later died.

The health club remains closed while investigations are continuing.

A message on its website said due to "unforeseen circumstances" the club was temporarily closed.

Investigations are underway and the health club has been temporarily closed. Credit: Google Maps

In a statement, David Lloyd Leisure said: “It is with deep regret that a young child was injured in an incident outside the clubroom of our Luton club on Thursday and later died in hospital.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family at this time.

"We are working closely with the relevant authorities while they investigate.”

Police said they were continuing to investigate with the Health and Safety Executive and Luton Borough Council.

