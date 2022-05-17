Luton Town boss Nathan Jones said he was "so proud" of his team, despite the Hatters' dream of making it to the Premier League ending in disappointment.

Luton dominated much of the second leg of their Championship play-off at Huddersfield Town, but couldn't find a way through.

They were then hit with the ultimate sucker-punch as substitute Jordan Rhodes scored a late winner to send the Terriers to Wembley 2-1 on aggregate.

It was a cruel end to a memorable season for the Hatters, who despite having one of the smallest budgets in the division, managed to defy the odds to make it into the top six.

Huddersfield Town players celebrate with their fans after making it to Wembley. Credit: PA

That had fans dreaming that they could go all the way and make it to the Premier League, but both supporters and players alike will now need to regroup for another campaign in the second tier next season.

However, following their defeat at Huddersfield, Jones was bursting with pride at what his team had achieved and vowed to learn from the journey they've been on.

“Really disappointed but it is just overshadowed by the pride I have for the football club and how we’ve gone about it,” Jones said.

"Congratulations to them but I’m so proud of our team tonight, we should have won the game.

“It has been superb, I am so proud of them and how we’ve gone about our work and everything. We will be better from this, we will come back and learn and we will go again.”

