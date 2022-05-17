Skip to content

Lorry driver treated by paramedics after fierce blaze on M1 near Luton

170522 lorry fire
The lorry was left charred by the fire on the motorway. Credit: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue

New photographs show the damage caused by a blaze which engulfed a lorry cab, leaving the driver needing hospital treatment.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has released pictures showing the extent of the blaze on the M1 near Luton.

The fire service said the lorry driver was treated by paramedics at the scene. It added that everyone was now safe.

Crews from Luton, Stopsley and Kempston were called to the southbound motorway, between junctions 11 and 10 for Luton, on Monday afternoon.

The M1 stayed open but there were long tailbacks with delays of up to 45 minutes being reported.

The lorry burst into flames on the M1 near Luton Credit: Beds Fire and Rescue
