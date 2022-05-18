Police have appealed for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl who has not been seen for five days.

Courtney Kiddell was last seen in Grays in Essex at about 8pm on Friday.

She is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall, with long blonde hair and a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a beige jumper, black jogging bottoms, and a black bodywarmer.

Essex Police has appealed for the public's help in finding her, and asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 101.