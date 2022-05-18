Skip to content

A chairty set up to provide dental care in third world countries is providing care in Suffolk

Credit: ITV News

A chairty set up to provide dental care in third world countries is visiting rural parts of the UK where people in pain can't access a dentist.

In November volunteer dental teams spent four days treating more than 150 patients after campaigners contacted the charity.

Now they're returning to Leiston and Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

Co-founder of Toothless in Suffolk campaign group, Steve Marsling said: "The NHS dental service is worsening by the hour.

"People in the Leiston area have been without an NHS dentist for over a year. The Leiston area is one small part of a vast dental desert that has consumed the country."

After the last visit by Dentaid a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We are providing the NHS with £50m to secure up to 350,000 additional dental appointments to allow people suffering from oral pain, disease and infection to get the care they need."

