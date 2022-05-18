A man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a 28-year-old football fan after a fight outside a pub in Bedfordshire.

Aaron Bateman, 28, of Luton Road, Dunstable, was injured outside the Wheatsheaf pub in High Street North just before midnight on Saturday, 12 February.

Mr Bateman was taken to hospital but died on Monday, 14 February.

He was a loyal supporter of Dunstable Town FC and the club named the Aaron Bateman Stand in his honour.

Wilfred Fantie, 43, of Henley Road in Bedford has been charged with manslaughter and released on bail.

He is due to appear at Luton Magistrates' Court on 23 June.

Paying tribute to Mr Bateman after his death, his family said in a statement: “We would like to thank everyone for their wonderful tributes to our lovely son and brother Aaron.

“Aaron was a kind and gentle soul who lit up every room with his humour and smile. Words cannot explain how greatly he will be missed."

They also thanked staff at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital and Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire police.